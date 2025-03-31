Silver Alert issued for missing Riverdale man, 86

RIVERDALE, Utah, March 31, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Riverdale Police Department has issued an urgent Silver Alert for Edward Bovero, 86, reported missing early Monday.

“His family is deeply concerned about his safety due to inclement weather, his age, and his physical and mental state,” a RPD statement says.

Bovero stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. Bovero is oxygen dependent, and does not have his oxygen with him.

Anyone with information on Bovero’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Riverdale Police at 801-394-6616 or 801-629-8221.