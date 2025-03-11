Silver Alert issued for missing Riverdale man

RIVERDALE, Utah, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Riverdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Joel Castillo was last seen around noon Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at his Riverdale residence on W. Ritter Drive.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with white hair, wearing a khaki tan jacket, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Castillo may be driving a white 2017 Ford Escape with Utah license plate S913BE.

According to the Silver Alert, he may be in need of medication.

Anyone who sees him is asked to check his welfare and call Riverdale PD at 801-395-8221 or dial 9-1-1.