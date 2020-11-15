Silver Alert issued for missing Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Salt Lake City man.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department said Bruce Baird, 68, has dementia, schizophrenia, epilepsy and a history of traumatic brain injury.

Baird has been missing since Saturday at approximately 6 p.m. and was last seen in the area of 125 S. 900 West.

He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees Baird is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case #20-205589.