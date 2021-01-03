Silver Alert issued for missing Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Salt Lake City woman.

“Please help us to locate Cindy Huggins, 68, missing since 2 a.m. this morning,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

Huggins was last seen in the area of 550 S. Main Street in Salt Lake City.

She has advanced dementia and may be heading towards her former residence in American Fork. She has previously driven to St. George., according to police.

Huggins is described as a Black female, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a long blue winter coat, blue jeans and possibly a white furry hat.

Anyone with information on Huggin’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-1164.