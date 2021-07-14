Silver Alert issued for missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing South Salt Lake man.

Asdeshir Sajjadi, 65, was last seen on May 1 in the area of 2857 S. 500 East, according to the Utah Silver Alert website. Officials did not say why there has been a delay in activating the Silver Alert.

Sajjadi was driving a red 2000 Mitsubishi mirage with Utah license plate B176WW. It is not known where he was heading.

He is described as of Middle Eastern descent, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 156 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Sajjadi is asked to call South Salt Police Department on 801-840-4000.