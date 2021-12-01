Silver Alert issued for missing West Jordan man with dementia

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing West Jordan man with dementia.

The Utah Silver Alert website says Gary Van Ginkle, 74, was last seen Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. in the area of 7299 S. Aerie Hill Drive (5070 West).

He was traveling in a white 2013 Cadillac XTS with the Utah license plate 6XAV626. It is not clear where he was heading.

Van Ginkle is described as 6 feet tall and approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has light brown shaggy hair and a long scruffy beard, the website says.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown Carhartt pants, an LA Dodgers hat and gray slippers.

A photograph of Van Ginkle has not been issued.

Anyone that sees the man or his vehicle is asked to call 801-842-2872.