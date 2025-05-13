Silver Alert issued for missing West Valley City man, possible female companion

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old man from West Valley City, who has not been seen since leaving work in West Jordan six days ago.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, Burton James Murtaugh was last seen on May 6 around 5 p.m. as he left his job at Rush Fun Center, located at 7323 Jordan Landing Blvd.

Murtaugh typically commutes by bicycle to and from his home but has not returned and has missed scheduled shifts at work.

On May 8, an unidentified woman arrived at the Rush Fun Center and returned Murtaugh’s bicycle, raising further concern about his whereabouts.

Police are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman, who may have information critical to locating Murtaugh.

The Silver Alert says Murtaugh has a prior medical history, including a stroke three years ago that has impaired his cognitive function.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with balding white hair, a gray mustache, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, gray shoes, and a black helmet.

A recent photograph of Murtaugh, as well as an image of the woman who returned his bicycle, has been released by West Jordan PD.

Anyone with information about Murtaugh’s location or can identify the woman he may be with, is asked to call emergency dispatcher at 801-840-4000 and reference case number WJ25-22126 – or simply call 911.