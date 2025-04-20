Silver Alert issued for missing woman in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen Saturday night in West Valley City.

Francisca Torres, 75, described as a Hispanic female with gray shoulder-length hair and a noticeable limp due to a right knee injury, was last spotted around 7 p.m. near the Ross store located at 2959 S. 5600 W.

Witnesses reported seeing her walking northbound from the location.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the woman may be experiencing confusion and believes she is in Mexico or is headed there.

She is known to approach large crowds and ask for rides.

Officials are urging anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts to contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000 or call 9-1-1.

The Silver Alert was issued at approximately 10:06 p.m. Saturday.