Silver Alert for North Ogden man canceled

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety issued and later canceled a Silver Alert for a missing North Ogden man Thursday.

Thomas Coffey, 62, had been last seen at his home near 950 E. 2675 North about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Silver Alert says.

He reportedly left in his 2016 Silver Ram with license plate 04705. His destination was unknown.

The Silver Alert was canceled about 3 p.m. Thursday, though no other information was provided.

