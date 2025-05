OGDEN, Utah, May 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Donnie Ray Baggett, a 71-year-old Ogden man with dementia.

Baggett stands 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 210. He has balding, gray hair, and was last seen on the corner of 31st Street and Ogden Avenue. He is Caucasian with hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. He had a walker with wheels.

Anyone with information on Baggett’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 801-395-8221.