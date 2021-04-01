Silver Alert issued for missing Orem man

OREM, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Police Department is looking for an 82-year-old man missing since late Wednesday morning.

“We are looking for your help in finding a missing person,” a statement issued at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday says.

“Tommie Linwood Johnson, 6/30/38, left on foot around 11 a.m. in the area of 960 S. Geneva Road in Orem. Unknown clothing description, 6 feet 2 inches tall, balding with gray hair and blue eyes.”

The Silver Alert says Johnson weighs about 160 pounds, and was last seen at Lakeridge Senior Living Center, 960 S. Geneva Road.

“Tommie had dementia and it is unknown where he would go,” the OPD statement says. “If you find him or have seen him today call 801-229-7070 and let us know. Thank you for the help.”