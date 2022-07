OREM, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police have canceled a Silver Alert issued Thursday afternoon for a local woman.

Edith Smith, 73, had last been seen in the area of 600 South and 1400 West, a 1:59 p.m. Thursday statement from the Orem Police Department says.

A subsequent update says she has been found.

“UPDATE: Edith has been located and is safe with family.”