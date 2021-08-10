Silver Alert issued for Payson, 78, woman with special needs

PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered Payson woman who reportedly walked away from her care facility.

Arlene Horton, 78, was last seen at about noon in the area of 661 E. 700 South, Payson. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and is Caucasian, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Horton reportedly suffers from dementia. She has bad knees, and left with a walking stick.

Anyone with information on Horton’s whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 801-794-3970.