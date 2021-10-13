Silver Alert issued for Price man missing since Friday

PRICE, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Guadalupe “Lupe” Molinar, a Price City man who has been missing since Friday.

“Lupe was last known to be at Indian Hills Trailer Park in Price, Utah,” says a Price City Police Department statement.

“He would be on foot and is known to frequent convenient stores and fast food restaurants throughout Price. Lupe has recently shown signs of dementia and we need your help.”

Molinar is 70 years old, and walks with difficulty, and shuffles when he does,” the Silver Alert statement says.

Molinar stands 6 feet 2 inches, and weighs about 235 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes, and may be wearing a tan flannel jacket with red and green stripes, and blue jeans. Price locations he frequently walks to include Market Express, Millers, Walmart and the Woodside Apartments.

“If you have seen Lupe anytime since last Friday, Oct. 8th, please call dispatch and let us know 435-637-0890,” the police statement says. “Thanks for your help!”