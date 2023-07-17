Silver Alert issued for Provo man

PROVO, Utah, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen Monday morning in Provo.

Manuel Olarte, 55, was last seen at about 8 a.m. in the area of 996 W. 1020 North. He speaks only Spanish. Olarte stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has tanned skin brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts, and traveling with a red suitcase.

Provo police describe him as having a “particular gait,” but offered no details on what distinguishes his walk from others.

Olarte’s destination is believed to be Washington, D.C., “via UTA TRAX and airport.”

Gephardt Daily will share a photo if one is provided.

Anyone with information on Olarte’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Provo police at 801-852-6211