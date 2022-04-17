Silver Alert issued for Salina man last seen at Beaver gas station

SALINA, Utah, April 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man missing from Salina.

William Edward Hurley is described as Caucasian, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, brown eyes and gray hair, and is balding. Hurley is believed to be wearing khaki pants with a blue jacket. His shirt color is unknown. He may be wearing a yellow hat.

If a photo of Hurley is made available, it will be added to this story.

Hurley is believed to be traveling in a 2008 silver Honda Pilot, Utah plate 6E7WR, and may be headed to Las Vegas or Arizona.

Hurley suffers from dementia, and has cancer and other medical conditions being treated with medications he did not take with him. He was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Saturday a Chevron in Beaver, Utah.

Anyone with information on Hurley’s location is asked to contact the Salina Police Department at 435-896-6471, or call 911.