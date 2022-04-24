Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old man missing since Friday from his Salt Lake City residence.

John Davis Geving has early-onset dementia. He was last seen in the area of the 700 block of Valdez Drive, on the Salt Lake City VA Campus.

He was wearing a camouflaged jacket, a black hat, pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on Geving’s location is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-74019.