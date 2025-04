SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have announced a Silver Alert for a local man who went missing Thursday morning.

Michael Morgan, 74, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near 800 N. Wooden Lane.

“He is living with Parkinson’s and dementia/ and may be with a small black Shih Tzu dog,” the alert says.

“If you see Michael or have information about his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”