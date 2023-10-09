Silver Alert issued for Sandy man

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sandy man last seen Sunday evening.

The missing man is Roger Hale, 61, who police say has special needs including having the mental capacity of a 12-year-old child.

Hale was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 400 east block of Elise St.

Hale stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is Caucasian, has blue eyes, and his blond hair is in a buzz cut.

Hale was last seen wearing a red/orange flannel shirt, and black pants and shoes, and with a backpack featuring a white stripe. No photo has been provided.

Anyone who sees Hale or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sandy City Police at 799-3000 or to contact dispatch at 9-1-1.