Silver Alert issued for SLC woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Susan Wanless, last seen Tuesday morning near 100 East and 700 South.

“She is wearing the same clothing in the photo,” says a social media post by the SLCPD. “Susan is living with dementia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 9-1-1.”

Besides dementia, Wanless may struggle with partial blindness due to recent eye surgery.

She stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 117 pounds. She was last seen at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.