Silver Alert issued for South Jordan woman

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Jordan have issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman missing since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Catherine Cushing Richardson was last seen in the area of 3387 W. 10000 South. She is believed to have left in a red Toyota Camry, Utah plate number D860ES.

Richardson has issues that endanger her, including insulin-dependent diabetes, bipolar disorder and memory issues. Richardson is believed to have taken her medicine with her, but not a cell phone, according to Silver Alert information.

The missing woman stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing gray pants and a maroon blouse, and had a tan leather purse, and may have been wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s location is asked to call South Jordan Police at 801-253-6300 or to call 9-1-1.