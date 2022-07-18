Silver Alert issued for South Salt Lake man missing since Saturday

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing since Saturday.

Mark Eugene Hudgins, 65, is considered endangered due to numerous medical and behavioral conditions, including traumatic brain injury, and the need for medication.

Hudgins is Caucasian, stands 5 feet 11 inches, weighs about 175 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Hudgins was last seen in the area of 19 W. Gregson Ave.

Anyone with information about Hudgins whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake police at 801-412-3600.