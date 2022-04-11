Silver Alert issued for St. George man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old St. George man.

Lee Albert Phillips, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 301. S. 1200 East.

Phillips is described as Caucasian, 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 170 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a light-colored T-shirt and jeans.

He was last seen walking his dog, a black and white aussiedoodle.

Anyone who has information or who has seen Phillips is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.