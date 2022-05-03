Silver Alert issued for Washington County woman

HURRICANE, Utah, May 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Hurricane woman who suffers from dementia and memory problems.

The woman is Karen Doty, 64, who may also go by Karen Aldrich. She left her home, near 3240 W. 2650 South, in Hurricane, at 3:20 p.m. Monday.

She left in a car, despite having not driven in three years. The car is a white 2011 Ford Edge, with Utah plate No. Y776FD.

Doty, 64, is Caucasian, and is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches and weighing about 140 pounds, She has brown hair and green eyes, and is believed to be wearing a pink golf shirt and gray sweat pants. If a photo of Doty becomes available, it will be added to this story.

Doty ‘s memory is short term.

Anyone with information on Doty’s whereabouts is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.