Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police have issued a Silver Alert for Benjamin Cuamba-Campos, last seen Saturday.

The 67-year-old Hispanic man was last seen at 2751 W. 7550 South in that city.

Cuamba-Campos is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar and discoloration on his face, the Silver Alert notice says.

Cuamba-Campos was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a green hat.

A Silver Alert issued last year, which did not hyphenate the name Cuamba-Campos, said the missing man suffers from memory issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 801-840-4000.