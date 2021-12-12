Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a West Jordan man last seen on Friday, Dec. 10.

Benjamin Cuamba Campos, 66, is described as a being 4 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue shirt, with a jacket and sandals of unknown color.

No photo of the missing man has been shared.

Campos suffers from Alzheimer’s and epilepsy, the alert says. He was last seen in the area of 2751 W. 7550 South. He often walks in the West Jordan area of 7800 South and 2700 West, the statement says.

Anyone with information on Campos’ whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 801-840-4000 or dial 9-1-1.