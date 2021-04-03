Silver Alert issued for woman, 61, last seen at in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old woman last seen in the area of 315 W. 3300 South, South Salt Lake.

Laura Christine Bullock — for whom no photo was immediately available — is Caucasian, with red hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-feet tall and 100 pounds.

Bullock was last seen at about 4:12 p.m. Friday, and the Silver Alert was issued at 8:29 p.m.

Bullock was wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. She has pierced ears. Bullock is known to suffer from dementia.

Anyone who has information on Bullock’s location is asked to call dispatch at 801-840-4000 or to just call 911.