Silver Alert issued for woman believed missing in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, April 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Saturday evening getting on a Salt Lake Express bus at the Greyhound Station in Salt Lake City.

The bus was headed to Orem and Provo.

The missing woman is Rosa Margarita Martinez, age 80. She is Hispanic, and stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 98 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes, the Silver Alert says.

Martinez requires medication for heart and autoimmune issues and, according to the alert, has not taken her medication in two weeks and has not been in contact with family.

Anyone with information on the missing woman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Provo City Police at 801-852-6210.