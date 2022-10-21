Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a woman missing from Millcreek since Wednesday.

The missing woman is Victoria Acroba.

“Victoria Acoba, age 78 has been missing since October 19 from Millcreek,” says a statement released Friday by UPD. “Victoria was driving a red Mazda CX5, Utah (plate number) E833JL.

“Victoria has been seen in the Syracuse, Roy, and Ogden areas over the last two days.”

Anyone who has seen Acroba is asked to call Unified Police at 801-840-4000. The case number is 22-103316.