Silver Alert reissued for missing, endangered Murray man

MURRAY, Utah, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Murray man who suffers from dementia, and who reportedly told his wife he needed to travel out of state.

The missing man is Michael Wayne Sloan, a Caucasian man with green eyes and white hair. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

Sloan was last seen Monday morning, and was wearing jeans, possibly a blue shirt, and blue or black sneakers.

He may be in a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Utah plate No. X558AR. He was last seen in the area of 6400 South and 1100 West.

According to the alert, Sloan “told his wife he needed to go out of state; wife does not know where out of state he would go.”

Anyone who sees Sloan is asked to call Murray police at 801-840-4000.