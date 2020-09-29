Single-vehicle crash closes EB I-215 at 1700 West

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A single-vehicle crash has closed the two left lanes of eastbound Interstate 215 at milepost 12 (1700 West) late Monday night.

The area is estimated to be reopened around midnight, according to Utah Department of Transportation.

The vehicle crashed into a wall, and the driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

It was later reported that the female driver’s condition was upgraded, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The major crash investigation team responded to the scene because of the initial severity of the crash, Street said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.