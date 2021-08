HURRICANE, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Hurricane Police Department is warning driver that a section of roadway will be closed due damage from a sinkhole.

“ROAD CLOSED 3000 South from 1500 West to State Route 7 is closed while repairs are made to this sinkhole,” the police statement says.

“There is currently not a solid timeframe on when the road will be opened back up.”

“Updates will be made as information is available. Please share and avoid the area.”