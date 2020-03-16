Sister missionary from LDS Church kidnapped, released in Guatemala

QUETZALTENANGO, Guatemala, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A sister missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was kidnapped then released in Guatemala, Church officials confirmed Monday.

The sister missionary, who is from Honduras, is safe.

A statement from LDS Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said, “We became aware of a reported kidnapping of a sister missionary Saturday evening in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission.

“Church officials worked over the weekend with local authorities and she has been released,” Woodruff said.

“We are grateful this situation is resolved, and we are working to help the missionary and meet all her needs moving forward.”

No other details were immediately released.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.