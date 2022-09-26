Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening.

Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.

That’s when a sixth vehicle traveling at full speed struck the back of the fifth car in line, pushing it into the other waiting vehicles.

“The last car pushed the other vehicles into each other,” Prawitt said. “For lack of better words, it was a chain reaction. It was a pretty chaotic scene.”

Prawitt said there were head injuries, back injuries, and limb injuries, but he didn’t have a complete list. The six-vehicle crash sent six people to the hospital, one by medical helicopter, he said.

As of Monday, all victims are expected to survive, he said.

Prawitt said investigators are still collecting information, awaiting the results of toxicology tests, and considering whether excessive speed may have been a factor. The speed limit on Timpanogos Highway is 55 mph when cars are not stopped for traffic lights, he said.

It is not yet known if charges will be filed in the case, he said.

“We are waiting for some additional information.”