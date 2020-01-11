Six inmates injured in fight at Utah State Prison in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fight among inmates at Utah State Prison in Draper injured six, sending one to the hospital Friday night.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Kaitlin Felsted said seven offenders were involved in an altercation at the facility, and the six sustained only minor injuries.

“One was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” she told Gephardt Daily. No other information was available regarding the type or extent of injuries.

Felsted said the incident started between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., and “the staff responded and got things under control quickly.”

The cause of the fight isn’t yet known, nor is it known if any type of weapon was involved. Felsted said those details are part of the investigation, which is currently underway.

Gephardt Daily will update this story when more information becomes available.