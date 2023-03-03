Six teens arrested after shots fired at residence in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Six males, ages 17 through 19, have been taken into custody after an incident Wednesday in which multiple shots were fired at a residence.

That residence was occupied, and bullets were found inside two bedrooms where people were sleeping, Iron County Sheriff Ken C. Carpenter told reporters at a Thursday afternoon news conference. No one inside the house was injured in the drive-by shooting, he said.

“Everybody that was involved in the shootings is currently in custody, so we don’t believe that there’s any sort of threat to the community at all,” Carpenter said.

“However, we believe that there are still a number of actors that supported the people that were involved in this shooting. We’re still gathering evidence as we build our case, we’re going to be going after them as well. This kind of conduct will not be tolerated in our county.”

Carpenter said Iron County “has been the fastest growing county in the state over the last year,” and said many arriving have likely fled bigger metro areas with more crime.

“We welcome them if they want to assimilate into our community and into our culture. But if people are coming here believing that they can prey upon our citizens, that they can conduct a criminal attack without repercussions, they’re very mistaken.”

The boy and men in custody are all local residents, Carpenter said, but “several” are also recent arrivals from other states. Carpenter said his department will use all available resources to keep the area safe.

Suspects charged

The 17-year-old boy was booked into a juvenile facility, and his name will not be released due to his age. The five booked into the Iron County Jail are:

Gerardo Cadena, 19

Felony discharge of a firearm, shooting in the direction of a building, a second-degree felony

Use of imitation controlled substances, a class C misdemeanor

Gabriel Alexander Monzon, 18

Felony discharge of a firearm, shooting in the direction of a building, a second-degree felony

Unlawful for minor to consume an alcoholic product, a class B misdemeanor

Computer crimes – disclose/disseminate another’s identity, a class B misdemeanor

Miguel Cruz, 18, Garrian Harris Perkins, 18, and Matthew Joseph Lucerno, 19, were each booked on suspicion of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, shooting in the direction of a building, a second-degree felony

Nearly identical sections of the men’s probable cause statements say an officer with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Cedar Valley after reports of shots fired at a residence.

While en route to the scene, the arresting officer reported spotting a black Jeep Cherokee, which matched the general vehicle description given by witnesses, the officer’s statement says.

“I witnessed the vehicle not make a complete stop at the stop sign located at 2200 North and 2300 West and continue onto Airport Road when I was attempting to catch up to the vehicle I witnessed the vehicle turn off all its lights and continue to drive.”

The officer “conducted a traffic stop at 1500 N. Airport Road and removed all the occupants of the vehicle,” his statement says. “While clearing the vehicle, a 22. caliber handgun was located on the rear drivers side floorboard.”

“During the investigation it was determined that six individuals were inside the vehicle … when the two individuals exited the vehicle and discharged two firearms at the residence” they knew to be occupied, the statement says.

“I am enhancing this charge per the gang enhancement statute due to more than three individuals acting together in the commission of a crime,” the arresting officer wrote.

Carpenter said the six males taken into custody are not members of a known gang. He also said 20 or so search warrants are waiting to be served, and more arrests are likely.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are provided.