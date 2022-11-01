Six temple sites announced by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North, South America

Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple

The Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple will be built near the Mexico City Missionary Training Center at Tenayuca-Chalmita 828, Col. Zona Escolar, Gustavo A. Madero, Ciudad de México, CP 07230, Mexico.

Plans call for a two-story temple of approximately 29,000 square feet. This will be the city’s second temple. Four additional temples were recently announced for the greater Mexico City area.

San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple will be built on a 3.87-acre site located at Arboleda 100, Fraccionamiento del Parque, San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí, CP 78260, Mexico. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 9,300 square feet. This will be the city’s first temple.

Mexico is home to nearly 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in over 1,800 congregations. Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875.

The total number of temples announced, under construction, or in operation in Mexico is 23. In addition to Mexico City Benemérito and San Luis Potosí, the other 21 temples in Mexico are the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple, Cuernavaca Mexico Temple, Culiacán Mexico Temple, Guadalajara Mexico Temple, Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple, Mérida Mexico Temple, Mexico City Mexico Temple, Monterrey Mexico Temple, Oaxaca Mexico Temple, Pachuca Mexico Temple, Puebla Mexico Temple, Tampico Mexico Temple, Tijuana Mexico Temple, Toluca Mexico Temple, Torreón Mexico Temple, Tula Mexico Temple, Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple, Querétaro Mexico Temple, Veracruz Mexico Temple and Villahermosa Mexico Temple.

São Paulo East Brazil Temple

The São Paulo East Brazil Temple will be built on a 10.7-acre site located at Av. Guilherme Giorgi, 1091, Vila Carrão São Paulo – SP, Brazil. Plans call for a two-story temple of approximately 46,050 square feet. This will be the city’s second temple.

There are 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in Brazil in more than 2,100 congregations. Missionary work began in Brazil in 1928. Including the São Paulo East Brazil Temple, there are 18 houses of the Lord in Brazil, with dedicated temples located in Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo; three under construction in Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília and Salvador; and others announced in Londrina, Maceió, Ribeirão Prêto, Santos and Vitória.

Fort Worth Texas Temple

The Fort Worth Texas Temple will be built on a 9.37-acre site located North of SW Hulen Street and Greenridge Drive, Burleson, Texas. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet. This will be the city’s first temple.

Texas is home to more than 371,000 Latter-day Saints in nearly 740 congregations.

Including the Fort Worth Texas Temple, there are eight total temples announced, under construction, or in operation in Texas. The other seven are found in the cities of Austin, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, McAllen, Prosper, and San Antonio.

Knoxville Tennessee Temple

The Knoxville Tennessee Temple will be built on a 4.99-acre site located at 13001 Kingston Pike, Farragut, Tennessee. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet. This will be the city’s first temple.

Tennessee is home to more than 55,000 Latter-day Saints in over 110 congregations. Tennessee has two other temples in operation in the cities of Memphis and Nashville.

Tampa Florida Temple

The Tampa Florida Temple will be built on a 16.2-acre site adjacent to an existing meetinghouse located at 4806 Bell Shoals Road, Valrico, Florida. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet.

Florida is home to more than 164,000 Latter-day Saints in over 280 congregations. Including the Tampa Florida Temple, there are five total temples announced, under construction, or in operation in Florida. The other four temples are in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tallahassee.

Renderings for the other five temples will be made available at a later date, the Church statement says.