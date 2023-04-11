Skateboarder in critical condition after being run over by truck in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition early Monday after being run over by a pickup truck while riding a skateboard in western Weber County.

Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Colby Ryan said the man was run over late Sunday night near 10500 West and 900 South.

The critically injured man was treated at the scene by Weber Fire District medical personnel before being transported by helicopter to an area hospital, Ryan said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.