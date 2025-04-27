Skeletal human remains found in Alpine’s Lambert Park

ALPINE, Utah, April 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains found in Lambert Park.

According to a news release from the Lone Peak Police Department, officers responded to the scene Friday around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of the grim discovery.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of what appeared to be human skeletal remains. The scene was secured, and investigators, assisted by the Medical Examiner’s Office, returned to the site Saturday morning.

“The remains were recovered and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and identification,” the Lone Peak Police Department said.

The identity of the deceased and the circumstances of the death remain under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

