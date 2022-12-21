Skier, 75, collapses, dies at Deer Valley Ski Resort

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skier at Deer Valley Ski Resort collapsed and died Tuesday morning, the resort has confirmed.

At 10:45 a.m., “Deer Valley ski patrol responded to a 75-year-old male skier that collapsed on Homeward Bound ski run,” a Deer Valley statement says.

“Members of the resort’s ski patrol provided medical response and transported the skier to an ambulance with the assistance of Park City Fire District. The skier was pronounced deceased in the ambulance at approximately 11:45 a.m.”

The name of the skier has not been released.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the guest’s family,” the resort statement says. “Thank you to our ski patrol and local emergency responders for your care and assistance.”