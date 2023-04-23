Skier, 82, dies after collision on slopes on last day of Snowbasin season

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, April 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 82-year-old skier has died after a collision with another skier on the last day of the Snowbasin ski season.

The collision happened at about 9:47 a.m. Sunday. The victim collided with a 47-year-old man on the slopes.

“The 82-year-old man went into cardiac arrest,” Lt. Colby Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

Bystanders on scene started CPR until ski patrol could get there and continue CPR as they brought him off the mountain. Weber Fire got there and, shortly after, the man was pronounced deceased, Ryan said.

“The younger man was treated at the scene for minor pain, but released with no serious injuries,” Ryan said.

No information about the victim has been released pending family notification.

Snowbasin released the following statement:

“Snowbasin regrets to report that an 82-year-old guest has passed away following a skier-to-skier collision on the mountain Sunday, April 23. Ski patrol responded immediately to the scene to assess the situation and provide emergency medical aid and transport for the unresponsive guest. The other skier involved was not seriously injured. The Snowbasin team is heartbroken by this loss and offers their deepest condolences to the guest’s family, and all involved.”