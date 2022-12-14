Skier buried in avalanche rescued after UFA firefighter hears his calls for help

Nancy Van Valkenburg
File photo: Utah Avalanche Center/Nick Pearson

THOMAS FORK, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man skiing in the Thomas Fork area, near the mouth of Neffs Canyon, was injured Wednesday morning when he was partially buried in an avalanche.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt daily the victim “was buried to his chest for about 45 minutes, yelling for help. A UFA firefighter out recreating heard him. He was able to dig him out and render aid.”

The skier suffered a broken femur, an arm injury and hypothermia, Cutler said at about 1:40 p.m., adding “Search and rescue is responding to bring him off the mountain.”

The avalanche was about 200 feet wide and 18 inches to 3 feet deep, Cutler said.

