Skydiver in critical condition after accident in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skydiver is in critical condition after an accident Saturday in South Jordan.
Police were called at about 1 p.m., and responded to a park near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak area, Jon Stone, South City Jordan Fire battalion chief Jon Stone told Gephardt Daily.
The male skydiver, whose age is unknown, was transported by medical helicopter to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The man landed in an open area, and his injuries were consistent with a fall, Stone said.
Stone told Daily the man was skydiving without a partner. Several people witnessed his fall, he said.
