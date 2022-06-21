SL County Mayor Wilson, local leaders, citizens to meet Wednesday in Sandy to discuss ‘common sense solutions’ for Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah, June 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson on Wednesday will meet with interested parties to discuss to discuss Little Cottonwood Canyon transportation options, and “make the case against the proposed gondola in favor of common-sense solutions,” says a statement released by her office.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at GK Gilbert Geologic View Park, at 9788 Wasatch Blvd.

Besides Wilson, those attending with include Salt Lake County Council Chair Laurie Stringham and Council Members Jim Bradley, Arlyn Bradshaw, Ann Granato, and Richard Snelgrove. Also attending with be Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, Alta Mayor Roger Bourke, and Salt Lake City Public Utilities Director Laura Briefer.

Community groups represented will include Friends of Alta, Friends of Little Cottonwood Canyon, Green Latinos, Latino Outdoors, League of Women Voters of Salt Lake, Salt Lake Climbers Alliance, Save Not Pave, Save Our Canyons, Students for the Wasatch, Wasatch Backcountry Alliance, Wasatch Mountain Club.

The outdoor meeting will be open to anyone in the public who is interested in attending.

GK Gilbert Geologic View Park is closed to the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon.