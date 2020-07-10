SLAC’s ‘Saturday’s Voyeur’ discontinued after 41 years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake Acting Company has announced that after 41 years, its evolving summer satire, “Saturday’s Voyeur,” has been discontinued.

In its place, SLAC is planning to run a summer cabaret.

In a prepared statement, SLAC thanked the show’s co-creators and writers Allen Nevins and Nancy Borgenicht. It also thanked all involved in a variety of capacities, and the show’s supportive audience members.

It hopes to build a new summer tradition with the cabarets, the company statement says.

SLAC said it will craft the cabarets in “the most diverse and inclusive way possible. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got in store.”

“Salt Lake Acting Company will forever be grateful to the contributions made by (“Saturday’s Voyeur” co-creators) Nancy Borgenicht and Allen Nevins,” said executive artistic director Cynthia Fleming.

“’Voyeur’ has certainly been influential in my own life, as I have been involved as director, choreographer, and/or executive producer since 1995. I have such fond memories from the past 25 years.”

Fleming said the planned summer cabarets will capture some of the “Voyeur” spirit.

“The raucous energy that our patrons enjoy and expect isn’t going anywhere,” she said, in the prepared statement.

SLAC plans to announce its production lineup for the upcoming season (to be billed as its “49 ¾ Season”) later this summer, the statement said.

For more information about the theater, visit saltlakeactingcompany.org or call 801-363-7522.