SLC Department distributing fireworks informational flyers to the public July 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire Chief Karl Lieb and fire department personnel will be distributing fireworks informational flyers door-to-door in the community to promote safety July 1.
The chief will distribute from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the area north of 600 North and west of Redwood Road, said a news release from Salt Lake City Fire Department.
The fire department is reminding residents:
Fireworks may only be discharged in Salt Lake City on the following days:
July 2 through July 5 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (until midnight on July 4)
July 22 through July 25 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (until Midnight on July 24)
Fireworks are restricted in the following areas:
- All areas east of 900 East including the University of Utah campus
- All areas north of South Temple
- City Creek Canyon
- East of 300 West, north of Wall Street through Beck Street to the city limit to the north
- All city parks and wildland urban interface areas
- All areas west of Redwood Road
Click on the map to see if fireworks are restricted in your neighborhood.
Those caught violating firework restrictions may incur a $1,000 fine.
For more information on firework safety from SLCFD click here.