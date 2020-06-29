SLC Department distributing fireworks informational flyers to the public July 1

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Graphic Courtesy: SLCFD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire Chief Karl Lieb and fire department personnel will be distributing fireworks informational flyers door-to-door in the community to promote safety July 1.

The chief will distribute from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the area north of 600 North and west of Redwood Road, said a news release from Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The fire department is reminding residents:

Fireworks may only be discharged in Salt Lake City on the following days:

July 2 through July 5 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (until midnight on July 4)

July 22 through July 25 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (until Midnight on July 24)

Fireworks are restricted in the following areas:

  • All areas east of 900 East including the University of Utah campus
  • All areas north of South Temple
  • City Creek Canyon
  • East of 300 West, north of Wall Street through Beck Street to the city limit to the north
  • All city parks and wildland urban interface areas
  • All areas west of Redwood Road
Other Stories of Interest:  West Jordan imposes fireworks restrictions, control of open flames

Click on the map to see if fireworks are restricted in your neighborhood.

Those caught violating firework restrictions may incur a $1,000 fine.

For more information on firework safety from SLCFD click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here