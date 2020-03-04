SLC Department of Public Utilities reassures residents COVID-19 does not affect drinking water

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities is reassuring the residents that depend on its supply that the coronavirus outbreak does not affect drinking water.

A news release from the department said the following:

“People may react to news of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) by purchasing large quantities of bottled water. While our city recommends keeping a four-day supply of bottled water for an emergency kit in case of a natural disaster, it is not necessary to purchase bottled water to prepare for COVID-19. Salt Lake City drinking water from the tap is safe, reliable, economical, and meets or exceeds all federal and state safe drinking water standards.”

The department serves more than 360,000 residents with drinking water, the news release said.

“We want to assure them that the drinking water supply is safe. It is vital to emphasize that data from the Centers for Disease Control, and both the Utah and Salt Lake County Health Departments have determined the virus is transmitted by air and spread person-to-person. There is no data to suggest water-borne transmission.”

The department said it intends to act transparently and communicate in a timely way with the public in the event of a disruption or compromise in water supply or distribution, the news release said.

“But this is not the case with COVID-19,” the news release said. “Even in the event of a large, local outbreak of the virus, our water, sewer, and stormwater systems would remain operational. This is due to proactive continuity of operations planning.”

