SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City fire crews rescued an injured mountain biker from the Bobsled Trail north of the Avenues Saturday.

“The 38-year-old female injured her leg and needed to be carried off by our Heavy Rescue Team,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“Access can be difficult and rescues can be lengthy.”

The tweet added: “Trails are busy, be careful out there.”