SLC fire crews respond to ‘household chemical exposure’ incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are on the scene of a household chemical exposure incident in Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department at 2:45 p.m. said crews were at a working fire in the area of 158 North 600 West.

Just 15 minutes later, a follow-up tweet said there was no fire at the location, but there was “household chemical exposure.”

Officials added some 20 residents of Rendon Terrace senior apartments were evacuated after a pest control fogger went off by mistake.

The residents were loaded onto a Utah Transit Authority bus.

In addition, two residents and two firefighters were transported to area hospitals to be checked out, officials said. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Utah Red Cross tweeted: “The Greater Salt Lake chapter is en route to the Evacuation Center at Sorenson Multi-Cultural Center on California Avenue in Salt Lake City

to assist those directly affected by the evacuation order due to an ongoing Hazmat incident. We will update you as we get more details.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.