SLC Fire: Man, 33, confessed to starting arson structure fire with cologne, lighter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man found near a burning residence Monday night has been jailed for alleged aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

Wesley Lewis was found near the scene of the fire, which was at 366 W. 400 North. The structure fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Firefighters were able to douse the fire quickly after arrival.

Lewis’ arrest document was filled out by an investigator with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Upon arrival, the investigator was told “that an individual who was being evaluated for a medical issue informed FD personnel that he started the fire,” the court document says.

“I approached the individual who identified himself as Wesley Lewis. He was transferred to an ambulance. I sat down with Mr. Lewis in the ambulance. I determined that his Miranda rights should be given at which point I verbally informed him of those rights. He agreed that he understood his rights.”

The investigator then began questioning.

“He states that he intentionally started the fire after multiple failed attempts. There are a total of two people as well who state that he told them that he started the fire. He states that he used some cologne and dumped it onto the mattress of the fire room and lit it on fire using a gray lighter.”

The lighter was found on top of the car Lewis had been in when firefighters arrived, the statement says.

“Upon inspection (of) the fire room, the mattress sustained heavy thermal damage in the area that he described. The rest of the room sustained heavy thermal damage as well.

“Based upon the investigation of the scene, the statements and confession of Mr, Wesley Lewis and the recovery

of the lighter, it is determined that there is sufficient probable cause that he used the lighter and available ignitable liquids to initiate combustion with the proper mixture of heat, fuel and oxygen resulting is a self-sustained chemical reaction the form of fire.”

Lewis, 33, was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

